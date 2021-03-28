Letter: thoughtfullness

My husband and I, who are in our late 80s, have been self-quarantining, diligently, for over a year. We have not eaten out, not even curbside or drive-through, no hair cuts, no socializing, etc. Now that we are a month past our second covid vaccination, we stopped at CoCos for dinner on Tuesday. When we went to pay our bill the waitress told us that the gentleman across from us had paid for our dinner! What a wonderful way to break quarantine! What a wonderful, thoughtful gesture. Thank you, sir, and your wife, over and over, for such a thoughtful gesture. It made our day.
Also, when we got home we found thqt someone had put our garbage can away for us. Thank you to that thoughtful person, too. What a RED LETTER DAY for us.
Bill and Carolyn McSpadden
SaddleBrooke
