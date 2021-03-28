 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: thoughtfullness
View Comments

Letter: thoughtfullness

  • Comments

My husband and I, who are in our late 80s, have been self-quarantining, diligently, for over a year. We have not eaten out, not even curbside or drive-through, no hair cuts, no socializing, etc. Now that we are a month past our second covid vaccination, we stopped at CoCos for dinner on Tuesday. When we went to pay our bill the waitress told us that the gentleman across from us had paid for our dinner! What a wonderful way to break quarantine! What a wonderful, thoughtful gesture. Thank you, sir, and your wife, over and over, for such a thoughtful gesture. It made our day.

Also, when we got home we found thqt someone had put our garbage can away for us. Thank you to that thoughtful person, too. What a RED LETTER DAY for us.

Bill and Carolyn McSpadden

SaddleBrooke

Carolyn McSpadden

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News