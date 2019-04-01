It was an exciting sight to see the Blue Angels soaring over Tucson this past weekend. I know many citizens get great joy and pride in watching the air show.. But as I was watching the precise jets maneuvering, thoughts kept creeping into my mind.
How much of our taxes went into this airial show? What if that money were instead used for education, houspng, roads? Do we really need to be spending all this money for our military? Who is our enemy that these jets are protecting us from? Would we be a better country if we were training and paying teachers instead of fighter pilots and building schools instead of war planes?
David Rubin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.