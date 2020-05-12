Letter: Thousands of hate Trump letters published by AZ Star
Trump has been President for 3 years and 4 months, or about 1,215 days. On any given day over that time period, excluding weekends, the AZ Star has published on average about 6 Letters to the Editor containing hate for Trump. If you subtract 188 weekend days from 1,215 you get 1,027. Multiply that by 6 letters daily and you get 6,162 hate Trump letters that were published. That's a lot of hate! And being overly generous, let's say 1 conservative letter was published daily during that time and you get 1,027. A 6 to 1 ratio. Now of course most readers of the Star are Democrats who despise and hate Trump, a fellow human being, with a deep passion. But still, you would think the Star could ask them to be a bit more ingenious and diverse in their letter writing. The expression of hate for Trump expressed in letters from Democrats has gotten so old, repetitive, predictive, passe, and boring.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

