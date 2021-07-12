Letter: ThousandsofUnvaccinated foreign students at UA this Fall

This fall students from 118 countries will come to study at the university of Arizona. The majoroty of foreign studenst willbe from China and India, epicenters of the Covid virus.
Due to the Governor ducey, The University cannot test any of these unvaccinates students, or put any heath requirement on them at all. The will just mingl e with the vaccinated students. Probably the university won't even know who is vaccinated or who is unvaccinated due to the governor's executive order.
this is not a good health situation for the university, which wants to require al students be vaccinated.
The governor isnot a doctor but has made a bad political decision. Let's hope nothing bad comes from this political decision.
DELMAR CAIN
Northwest side
