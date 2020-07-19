Letter: Threat to Democracy in Pima County

For young voters like myself, who are making an effort to get involved in politics, it is very discouraging to find such a lack of change in local government. It is especially worrisome when Sharon Bronson, the District 3 Pima County Supervisor who has been in office since before I was born, decides not to participate in the democratic process by refusing to take part in a debate. Anyone who runs for office should have the best interest of the people they represent in mind and, while not always convenient for incumbents, debates give voters the chance to make an informed decision. For democracy to be effective, people must be allowed to vote for candidates that they know will best represent their community, but one cannot freely elect a representative when they are denied the opportunity to know what the options are. Now more than ever, we cannot afford to make baseless decisions; make sure you know what the options are come August 4th.
Alfonso Villasenor
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
