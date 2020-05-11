Letter: Threats of uranium mining around the Grand Canyon
Letter: Threats of uranium mining around the Grand Canyon

If Arizonans weren’t aware of the threats to the Grand Canyon from uranium mining, now is the time.

The Nuclear Fuels Working Group released its long-awaited report suggesting that the uranium mining industry be revitalized, and that regulation and land access be streamlined for extraction. It means that uranium mining could happen again soon on the rim of our treasured canyon that is loved by all Arizonans and many others around the world.

As a hunter and angler, I cherish these lands and waters. With spectacular scenery, and cold clean water, wildlife flourish here. I come here for solitude and quiet, and connect with nature. I bring my children here just as generations before me did, and with any hope, generations to come will too.

Given the history of uranium mining here we can guarantee contamination to waters in this arid landscape. Even from many miles away, seeps and springs carry contaminants that will affect fish and wildlife.

Cyndi Ruehl

North side

