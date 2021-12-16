Letter: Three Day of Sonoran Sewage!

Thanks for three days of Sonoran Sewage. It must be important to put it on the front page and the headline article for three days! This is the holiday season and we don't want to continually read about sewage! It must be a slow news week. In America we are trying to bring good news to the country. Why on Earth would you run this story three days in a row?? Instead, let's celebrate America and the joyous Christmas season! Come on, let's celebrate TUCSON!!
Rob Jones
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.