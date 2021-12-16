 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Three Day of Sonoran Sewage!
View Comments

Letter: Three Day of Sonoran Sewage!

  • Comments

Thanks for three days of Sonoran Sewage. It must be important to put it on the front page and the headline article for three days! This is the holiday season and we don't want to continually read about sewage! It must be a slow news week. In America we are trying to bring good news to the country. Why on Earth would you run this story three days in a row?? Instead, let's celebrate America and the joyous Christmas season! Come on, let's celebrate TUCSON!!

Rob Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Water Shortage

I am a Tucsonan born and raised and a college student here at Pima. I have concerns regarding the water shortage. Climate situation has our st…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News