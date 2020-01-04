Letter: Three Mountain Lions Killed

Re: the Jan. 2 article "3 mountain lions found with human remains are killed by wildlife officials."
Wildlife officials ordered the killing of three mountain lions that were feeding on the remains from a human skeleton that they had no part in the killing of. They were killed because of a fear that they could have gained an appetite for humans and were lacking in the customary fear of our kind. In other words, they were living in their environment, where humans sometimes visit, and feeding on a dead carcass and were killed because of what might happen, instead of what was really happening, that nature was taking its course.... We interfere and try to control what we do not understand, and call it uncivilized, when it’s what’s wild and free, and have forgotten that we are doing this to ourselves.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
