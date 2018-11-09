When I moved to the LA area in the 1960s I loved the Thrifty ice cream which I could buy for “one thin dime.” I still enjoy it when visiting LA or San Diego. Recently I found Thrifty ice cream at the Tucson Symphony concerts. So I was thrilled to read in today’s Star there will soon be Thrifty ice cream stores here. I hope they open one in the northwest! My favorite mocha almond fudge is worth $3 for the unique-shaped scoop.
Joan Elder
SaddleBrooke
