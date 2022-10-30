 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thrive4CFSD Candidates Best Choice for Kids Health

I find it very troubling that the Back To Basics Candidates for District 16 School Board labels LGBTQ+ information as "unsafe resources for students." With so many teens facing depression and anxiety and considering suicide, withholding mental health resources seems very short sighted and dangerous. Shame on them! I have two teenagers in District 16; I don't want the governing board putting their politics over my kids' safety. I encourage everyone who is able to vote for Bhola, Krauss, and Mehmert because they will prioritize the health and safety of our students, not their political agenda.

Jessica Brandt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

