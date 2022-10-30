Letter: Thrive4CFSD Candidates Best Choice for Kids Health

I find it very troubling that the Back To Basics Candidates for District 16 School Board labels LGBTQ+ information as "unsafe resources for students." With so many teens facing depression and anxiety and considering suicide, withholding mental health resources seems very short sighted and dangerous. Shame on them! I have two teenagers in District 16; I don't want the governing board putting their politics over my kids' safety. I encourage everyone who is able to vote for Bhola, Krauss, and Mehmert because they will prioritize the health and safety of our students, not their political agenda.