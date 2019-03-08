When I read about the financial issues with El Tour de Tucson, and the high cost of closing streets all over metro Tucson, I thought of a possible solution: Move El Tour de Tucson to The Loop! You'd still get to ride all around Tucson, and could do varying lengths as now. If the distance isn't far enough for those who like to ride the longest distances, they could circle the loop twice. If you stagger the start times and locations as you do now you should be able to accommodate everyone. Of course, you'd have to close the Loop to everyone except El Tour riders for that one day, but what an opportunity for locals and visitors to continue to experience our Tucson hospitality.
Shirley Maddox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.