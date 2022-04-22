Letter: Throwing rules against the wall to try to get one to stick.

I live where there is a HOA. In October 2021, I put out two clown decorations. I decided to dress them up for every holiday. In Dec. 2021, I was asked to remove the decorations. I asked what is the rule? The rep. investigated and said there was no decoration rule for Tucson Country Club Estates, Tucson Arizona.
On March 2022, I was told my decoration was offensive, damaged the well-being of the neighborhood and broke CCR 8. I looked CCR 8 up and it dealt with storing rubbish. A sentence had been lifted so the context was not apparent. On April 2022, I am non-compliant. Now, I am breaking the exterior modification policy, like construction. This is a clown hanging from the tree with bunny ears. Most houses have decorations, is my taste bad? Is this discrimination? Intimidation? To me it feels just like it.
Marlene Hudson
East side
