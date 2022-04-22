 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Throwing rules against the wall to try to get one to stick.

  • Comments

I live where there is a HOA. In October 2021, I put out two clown decorations. I decided to dress them up for every holiday. In Dec. 2021, I was asked to remove the decorations. I asked what is the rule? The rep. investigated and said there was no decoration rule for Tucson Country Club Estates, Tucson Arizona.

On March 2022, I was told my decoration was offensive, damaged the well-being of the neighborhood and broke CCR 8. I looked CCR 8 up and it dealt with storing rubbish. A sentence had been lifted so the context was not apparent. On April 2022, I am non-compliant. Now, I am breaking the exterior modification policy, like construction. This is a clown hanging from the tree with bunny ears. Most houses have decorations, is my taste bad? Is this discrimination? Intimidation? To me it feels just like it.

Marlene Hudson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: How Low Can Brnovich Go?

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's willingness to debase himself and tarnish the reputation of his office in his quest for higher office seems t…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News