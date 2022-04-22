Letter: Throwing rules against the wall to try to get one to stick.

I live where there is a HOA. In October 2021, I put out two clown decorations. I decided to dress them up for every holiday. In Dec. 2021, I was asked to remove the decorations. I asked what is the rule? The rep. investigated and said there was no decoration rule for Tucson Country Club Estates, Tucson Arizona.

On March 2022, I was told my decoration was offensive, damaged the well-being of the neighborhood and broke CCR 8. I looked CCR 8 up and it dealt with storing rubbish. A sentence had been lifted so the context was not apparent. On April 2022, I am non-compliant. Now, I am breaking the exterior modification policy, like construction. This is a clown hanging from the tree with bunny ears. Most houses have decorations, is my taste bad? Is this discrimination? Intimidation? To me it feels just like it.