Letter: Thuggery in Vail
Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (and will always be) dangerous. Dishonesty, disinformation, and a disregard for rules were all on display. That a few hundred people (some NOT from the school district or even the County) felt they could disrupt a meeting, overturn the elected Board (in an election in which 74,000 people participated) and then name their own Board in a shouting match made a mockery of democracy.

Their presumption that chaos, ignorance, bluster, and intimidation are more important than health science, pursuit of the common good, decency, and respect for orderly governance seems all too familiar.

Prosecute the leaders of this mini-insurrection if possible, or shame them, but do not tolerate thuggery as an acceptable form of protest. These actions are the antithesis of patriotism.

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

