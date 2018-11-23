Imagine my surprise when I saw a large black gift? in my driveway today, pre-dawn on Turkey day. Later I scooped up my “free” large newspaper, that many of my neighbors also had on their sidewalks. This bundle had no news, just piles of ads for local stores. I will try very hard to stay out of ALL these stores tomorrow when shoppers go crazy filling their carts and cars and trucks with things they think they need. Today’s REAL Daily Star might have some real news in it? I wonder if it will also have store ads too? My bad...I just saw your YES insert that actually had some “news” in it, in the ad pile. Now I am headed to my blue-barrel to get these ads where they belong; in recycling!
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.