Letter: Thursday Zoom Reader Chats
Thank you to the Arizona Daily Star for a year of Thursday Zoom Reader Chats. It has been a constant source of information, compassion, opinion and humor during this crazy year of elections, insurrection and Covid. We have met authors, cartoonists, candidates, reporters, photographers, sports writers, counselors, law officers, editors, council members, educators and comedians.

Thank you to Sara Brown, Sarah Gassen Garrecht, Eddie Celaya and David Fitzsimmons for hosting.

Patsy and Jerry Rutledge

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

