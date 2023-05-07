I served on a work group tasked with crafting content for Arizona’s State Plan on Alzheimer’s and other dementias back in 2016. I was chosen because of my personal connection to the disease—both of my parents had dementia.

This plan has yet to be implemented. Tick, tick, tick.

Meanwhile, the enormous impact of Alzheimer’s and other dementias grows, yet the Department of Health Services has neither dementia-specific staff nor programs in place to support families, caregivers, businesses and communities—especially in underserved areas (a particular focus of the Arizona State Plan).

I urge Governor Hobbs and legislative leadership to include the following in the new state budget. First, update and implement the State Plan. Second, allocate funding for two full-time dementia-specific professional staff positions at DHS. Third, fund a statewide public awareness campaign explaining Alzheimer’s life-altering effects on caregivers, the workplace, families, and health and legal systems.

We can’t wait any longer. Tick, tick, tick.

Jodi Goalstone

Foothills