Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are higher. I go to Dollar Tree and their $1 prices have jumped to $1.25. That is a 25% increase. I shop at Walmart for groceries, lettuce up from $1 to $1.48, cans of Chef Boyardee up from $.98 to $1.28, Natures Own Bread up from $2.98 to $3.37, Hunt's Pasta Sauce up from $.98 to $1.18, Doritos from $2.50 to $3.57. The price increases go on and on. A dozen large eggs used to cost about $1.25, but now are over $3. Manufacturers have shrunk contents of their packages, but costing the same or more. We are at a 40 year high inflation rate. I blame Biden, NOT Putin for all this. His disdain for the petroleum industry has had a devastating ripple effect throughout the economy.