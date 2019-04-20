I was shocked when I saw on the news this morning that the Pima County Fair has caged white tigers for "petting." The Ringling Brothers Circus was criticized, justifiably, for hauling around lions and elephants in cages from city to city. This is not a humane way for any animal to live, for the profit of the venue. When did the County Fair pick up this horrible practice, when the circus shut down hauling around large animals who are limited to living in cages from city to city? It made me sick to think of a family venue like the fair, who used to teach children about animals, is now subjecting tigers to live in this manner. The Pima County Fair, or any fair, should never be allowed to continue this inhumane practice. I'm surprised protesters are not out picketing in front of the fairgrounds.
Arlene Corey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.