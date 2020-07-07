Letter: Tim Stellar Article 7/5/20

Re: the July 5 article "Romero's racism charge against blue line only adds more fuel to the fire in Tucson."
It appears our newly elected Mayor, Regina Romero, is making a personal issue a public one. Also, she feels she can publicly display her personal feelings on City property, at taxpayers expense. No private citizen would be allowed to do this.
A "Black Lives Matter" was painted on Stone Avenue without any response from Mayor Regina, yet she vehemently objected to a private citizen wanting to paint a blue line down the street on Stone Avenue, in front of the Tucson Police Department, supporting our police department, after it had been approved by our City Manager. What's wrong with this picture? Does Regina Romero believe she is a dictator?
I completely agree with Tim Steller's article is the Sunday paper.
Al Starr
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!