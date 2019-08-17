Heather Wilson hit the nail on the head with her stinging denouncement of Tim Steller's opinion piece about Martha McSally's integrity and personal right to privacy Her statistics about how McSally arrived at her decision to vote for John Hyten's confirmation are thorough and impressive. Wilson didn't skimp on her condemnation of Steller either, and he deserved every criticism. 'Victim-shaming' and insinuations about McSally's motives for not publicizing her past are totally disgusting. I couldn't agree more that the Daily Star should have refused to print his unfair, insensitive column. Yes, McSally deserves an apology. Will it be forthcoming?
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.