Letter: Tim Stellar

I found it disturbing that Tim Stellar would berate Deborah Martinez-Garibay in his article by stating an unsubstantiated claim regarding signatures obtained for the 2022 ballot. Ms. Martinez-Garibay's life ended in a senseless killing when she attempted to evict a deranged tenant who had made violent threats to his neighbors. She was not issued a protective vest, nor made aware of the danger of the situation. She has served her country valiantly, and when she returned to the USA after her deployments she continued to contribute more to her community than Stellar ever dreamed of doing. Get off your high horse, Stellar, and don't demean anyone who has given so much for her country and community.

Yvette Villamana

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

