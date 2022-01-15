Letter: Tim Stellar's column

Someone once said that those that do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. I put Tim Stellar in that category. HIs recent column on changing the design of the 1st Avenue project shows that he has either forgotten, or never knew why the RTA was created. Taxpayers used to vote to fund road projects and the politicians used to ignore them and build what they wanted. The RTA was created so that the projects people voted on were built to match what they voted on. The 1st Avenue project can be changed but, as Farhad Moghimi stated, it must first undergo a " very extensive process" before that happens. Steve Kozachik wanted to change the Broadway project without the process and Stellar wants to change the 1st Avenue project the same way. No changes should ever take place in any RTA project unless it goes through a process, so the taxpayers get what they voted for.
Jeff Britt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.