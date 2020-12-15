Letter: Tim Steller and Relief

Thank you Tim Stellar for shinning a light on the unnecessary and absurd lengths that Kelli Ward and others are taking our fellow Arizonans and their money towards a Don Quixote mission of righting an election that has already been found to be sound. Then, on the other side of the front page of the Region section, we learn that our fellow Arizonans need help paying their electric bills. Wouldn't it be great if we people that genuinely need help to pay their electric bill and support democracy rather than fight imaginary windmills?
Saul Ostroff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
