Letter: Tim Steller columns
I must say that 2 of Tim Steller's recent columns have been the best he's ever written. The column on all the new trees being planted made people aware that new trees have to be watered frequently or they will die. A fact he missed, however, is that someone also has to maintain that irrigation system whether it is in a traffic median or a park. The column on the City equity office was also a good one. Believe me, the City has enough personnel to do this in house. This is a huge waste of taxpayers dollars and some of the rational presented for creating the department is not very convincing. Although these were good columns, I have to say that I am still trying to figure out one of his columns that combined a poor guy committing suicide and house flipping.

Jeff Britt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

