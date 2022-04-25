Letter: Tim Steller Delivers

Once again, Tim has dug into a very confusing story about Chuck Huckelberry's resignation/contract employment. Tim laid out all the players and almost all of them had a part in this fiasco.,,,,... as did Mr. Huckelberry. The Supervisors and staff need to put policies and procedures in place so something crazy like this doesn't happen again. I feel as if Mr;. Huckleberry did a great deal of excellent work for Pima County which. is now under the shadow of some of his last actions on the job. It is a real shame. The article also confirms the need for local newspapers including reporters, editorial writers, production and delivery staff.