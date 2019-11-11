In his Sunday article, Tim talks about the violence just south of Tucson in Sonora. The bodies found were all "skeletonized" so that means a prior regime must have been responsible. Not a problem now?
But then today I read this morning about the Mormon family being slaughtered in Mexico. Children reported being shot and some burned alive in their automobile. How do we ignore this violence against American citizens from Utah?
No spillover? What about their armed spotters in the mountains here in Arizona that are helping the cartels move drugs and illegal aliens into our country.
We have sent our soldiers to assist and protect citizens in other countries. Time has come to protect our citizens from those to the south who violate our laws. Mexico has thrown up their hands and given up. They captured El Chapo's son and had to release him because they could not defend themselves. Tim said in the article by releasing Guzman "the government undoubtedly spared the lives of innocents". Cartels win.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
