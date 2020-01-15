Letter: Tim Steller's Sunday column
Letter: Tim Steller's Sunday column

Re: the Jan. 12 article "Benson op-ed on 'elites' came from urban ghostwriter."

Tim Steller has done a great service to all of us, including the environment, in exposing the truth behind who really wrote the op-ed piece back in December supposedly written by Benson's mayor and vice-mayor about the Vigneto project. Knowing that it was written by a paid advocate for the development sheds a whole new light on the issue, and gives me hope that this boondoggle can still be stopped before the San Pedro riparian area is forever ruined.

Thank you, Tim, for this truly wonderful example of investigative journalism at its best! You deserve an award, and I hope everyone reads it and redoubles efforts to stop this monstrosity before it starts.

Aston Bloom

East side

