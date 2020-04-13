Letter: TIM STELLER STELLAR
One positive wrinkle from this horrific pandemic in Tucson is the return of Tim Steller to the front page of the Star's local section. He is the heartbeat of this newspaper and consequently our community as expressed in the Star's newsprint. Most dailypapers and now news websites of any quality have at least one writer who brings it day in, day out.. Think Leonard Pitts, Maureen Dowd, David Ignatius, Mitch Album, Joe Nocera.... Steller reports and opines ranging from secret sessions in our state capital, to the progress made with Tucson homeless, from roadwork on our fractured infrastructure to exposing actions by city and county elected officials, to prompting recipients who don't need their coronavirus government stimulus checks to share with those who are in desperate need.

His sourcing depth is wide ranging. When the virus dust settles Tim may go back to his well deserved Pulliam grant but for the time being, whether you agree with him or not, he's the heartbeat of the Star.

Baird Thompson

Foothills

