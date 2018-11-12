Tim Steller committed the same blunder the Department of Justice attorneys are guilty of when he stated (Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez) had "thrown rocks over the fence" when Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz coldly gunned him down in 2012.
It's inexplicable why the DOJ didn't make Swartz's lawyers prove the rock throwing allegation in court . Why hasn't James Tomsheck, former head of Internal Affairs at Customs and Border Protection, testified? Tomsheck reviewed the video shortly after the shooting and told the New York Times in 2016 that "José Antonio was certainly not throwing rocks at the time he was shot.’’
The trial has deteriorated into a pathetic character assassination crusade of the victim . The defense has been allowed to present anonymous and recanted testimony. Shooting someone 10 times in the back doesn't seem to matter. It's long overdue for Border Patrol agents to be held accountable in these egregious shootings.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
