Re: the May 8 atrticle "Teen's case shows regular traffic stops need monitoring."
If Tim Steller’s editorial about Thomas Torres was meant to make a convincing argument on illegal immigration, dreamers or any other border issue, he missed badly. He used the occasion of his traffic stop and referral to Border Patrol to inject every hot button issue as perceived by the media and progressives, followed by a tutorial on Spanish surname culture. As interesting as that is, maybe a better use of valuable editorial space might have been a piece about immigration reform and at least some useful ideas.
He did , however, provide a valuable community service. His argument that an unlicensed driver in a unregistered and uninsured car should be sent on its way, will encourage all of us to run (not drive) to our insurance agents to increase our uninsured motorist protection to the max. Thanks Tim , some good might just come out of your journalistic effort.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
