Re: the March 8 article "We should reform our elections, not let others do it."
Thank you for the Tim Stellar article on whether we should reform our elections. I agree with him that the hybrid Tucson election process should be revised so all of the votes are treated equally. With the present process, Wards 2 and 4 are not represented on the Tucson Council. The proposed change of voting by ward in the final election with 2 more members elected for the entire city sounds like a viable plan to me.
Carolyn Marquart
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.