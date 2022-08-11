 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tim Steller's "Beware of Sheriff's inserting themselves into election issues"

The AZ Star's Tim Steller did a recent column, "Beware of Sheriff's inserting themselves into election issues." Namely, illegal immigration under Biden. Steller, a politically liberal columnist, is a hypocrite. His own AZ Star has "inserted" themselves into elections by endorsing candidates, Democrats last time including Biden, Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O'Halloran. Essentially telling readers whom to vote for. The Star finally ended the practice this election cycle, following the Gannett owned AZ Republic's decision not to do so. I think Steller should focus on the border as he did under Trump. Do some similar critical stories, this time of Biden's border policies. LOL. Maybe take a drive over to Yuma and see the hundreds of people illegally crossing every day or go over to the Rio Grande River in Texas to observe the thousands. In 2019, Steller won the Pulliam Award having a monetary prize and stated that he would use it to address politics in immigration. Whatever happened to that? Maybe he meant only during the Trump administration?

Alfred Chompski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

