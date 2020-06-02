Letter: Tim Steller's column reveals the misery at La Palma

Re: the May 31 article "At Eloy detention center, inmates must fight poor conditions along with virus."
Thanks to Mr. Steller for his informative article about the deplorable conditions at La Palma Correctional Center. He presents a stark picture of the inhumane conditions in which asylum seekers and non-violent undocumented immigrants are detained in this for profit prison. In addition, Judge John Davis's lack of action and reluctance to proceed with hearings for these unfortunate individuals is completely uncompassionate and reprehensible. I certainly hope that taxpayers realize that they are footing the bill not only for private for profit penal institutions (the greater the number of prisoners, the greater the profit), but also for do nothing federal judges who perpetuate the system. This is unacceptable in a democratic society.
Susan Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!