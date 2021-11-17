 Skip to main content
Letter: Tim Steller's newspaper contest award for "Border panic is overblown"
Letter: Tim Steller's newspaper contest award for "Border panic is overblown"

A newspaper contest was held and judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and The Associated Press’ West regional bureau. Star columnist Tim Steller was named the 2021 Journalist of the Year for his investigative commentary on issues involving immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border. He won 1st Place for his column "Border panic is overblown." On March 28, Steller wrote the column, "Signs show border panic is overblown, politically motivated", in reaction to Gov. Ducey and other Governor's concerns about the then developing border crisis. Steller wrote, "If the usual pattern holds, the numbers will grow for a few more months before descending later this summer." That did not happen, and for Fiscal Year 2021, there was a record high number of about 1.66 million apprehensions of illegal border crossers, Thanks to Biden's rhetoric and reversal of Trump's border policies. No criticisms about this by Steller, unlike his rants against Trump. Steller's column "Border panic is overblown" proved false. He did not deserve an award for it.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

