Letter: Time for a change

Let’s face it. The Republicans have produced a once- in-a-lifetime slate of horrible candidates for this year’s Arizona elections. Where to start? Lake and Masters have no political experience. They feel entitled to start at the top without working their way up and learning in the process.

To a person, they are election deniers despite their own party’s audit of the state results. People detached from reality don’t make good policy.

Horne has a conviction for securities fraud and tickets for speeding in school zones, hardly a promising résumé for superintendent of schools. Finchem is tainted by his involvement in the January 6 insurrection..

They complain about inflation, crime, and immigration, but have no reasonable plan to deal with them.

In power the Republicans have presided over disastrous decline in our public schools and failed to address our water issues.

It’s past time for a change in Arizona. Let the Republican party rest. Let them seek the better angels of their nature.

Tim Tilton

Foothills