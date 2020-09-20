 Skip to main content
Letter: Time for Change in Legislative District 11
Letter: Time for Change in Legislative District 11

Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for hosting an online Zoom meeting with candidates for Legislative District 11's Senate and House. Unfortunately, incumbent Senator Vince Leach and Representatives Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts were no-shows. To me, this shows a degree of arrogance and unconcern with issues of citizens beyond their base.

To their credit, Democratic challengers JoAnna Mendoza for LD 11 Senator and Felipe R. Perez, MD, for the House, spent an hour answering questions posed by the Star moderator and more than 30 interested citizens. Their responses were intelligent and thoughtful on a variety of topics. Also, it was obvious that both candidates have a deep understanding of the needs of our district and Arizona because they grew up here.

We should all remember that when we cast our votes for the November election. It's time for some new representation who is responsive and eager to hear from their constituents!

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

