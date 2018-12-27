People of this city and the USA are to blame for all the anger. First you keep voting the same people back in office with the same ideas. I guarantee you that new people will have new ideas that may solve some of the problems that exist. Many years ago I had a teacher who taught PUBLIC OF DEMOCRACY. He said that you NEVER vote the same people back in office after the 2nd term because they don't work for you they work for themselves and their buddies.
Do you realize that we have 79 people in Congress that has been there for over 20 years? Have you checked recently how many terms City Council members have been in office. I usually stay pretty close to my home base but today I had to travel Grant, which is one of our main roads, and it was horrible. I have lived in the country and had a dirt road and it was in better shape then a lot of our roads. I wish I could be on a mountain top and scream to all the people in this country to vote NEW people in office.
My wish for this year is that people stop and think about what is around them and what they can do to make it better.
Edward Deschaines
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.