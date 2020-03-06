Letter: Time for rodeo to end
As a former bareback bronc rider, pathologist and large animal veterinarian, I have experience and proof that rodeo injures and kills animals. Dr. Robert Bay from Colorado autopsied roping calves and found hemorrhages, torn muscles, torn ligaments, damage to the trachea, damage to the throat and damage to the thyroid. These calves never get a chance to heal before they are used again. Meat inspectors, including Dr. Robert Fetzner who headed FSIS, who examined rodeo animals sent to slaughter found broken bones, ruptured internal organs, massive amounts of blood in the abdomen from ruptured blood vessels and damage to the ligamentum nuchae that holds the neck to the rest of the spinal column. As a criminal lawyer, experience with adult crimes against humans, we know that children who are exposed to and participate in animal abuse often grow up to abuse humans. I have seen children cry at rodeos when the calves are roped and slammed to the ground. It is time for this archaic rodeo"entertainment" to end.

Peggy W Larson, DVM MS JD

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

