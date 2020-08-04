You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Time for teachers to get back to work
For most of the last couple of years, teachers have emphasized how essential they are to our children, as well as to society as a whole. In most of the world, schools have reopened with few or no issues whatsoever. Additionally, according to the CDC, only 206 individuals aged 5 to 24 have died from Covid19 while 46,000 deaths have occurred from other factors. More have died from the flu/pneumonia and car crashes than from this virus, that is a statistical fact, not an opinion. Any deaths of our children is sad, but we can't stop living, there will always be a risk. We are harming our children, both mentally and physically by forcing them to stay home, ad infinitum. Certainly precautions can be taken for the teachers and at risk students, but teachers are essential workers and should be at work. I am also an essential worker, I don't work, I don't get paid. It's time for the teachers to get back to work.

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

