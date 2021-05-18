 Skip to main content
Letter: time for the right direction
Letter: time for the right direction

It is time that PAG/RTA stop undermining citizen efforts to improve transit service in Tucson and honor the City/county/UA commitments to the 2030 District and Paris Climate Agreement.  This means not only restoring the dedicated bus lane on Broadway's Sunshine Mile as voted on in 2006, but also maintaining the night/weekend and frequent (:15 or less) services that provide essential mobility for the Greater Tucson community.  For example, the mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic held this past weekend at Rialto Park is inaccessible by bus.  The newly-widened Houghton Road has bus pullouts, but no dedicated route. 

In keeping with the increasingly national conversation advocating for the public health benefits of Complete Streets (road safety, climate mitigation), there are calls for the Federal Highway Administration to update the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) to reflect these realities.  Disconnected bike boulevards (even HAWK-enabled) and flashing pedestrian crossing signs are not enough to build the truly transit-oriented communities we both need and demand.

Camille Kershner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

