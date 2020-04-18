Letter: Time For U of A Basketball To "Bear Up"!

We retired to Tucson because of the climate, outdoor recreation and the U of A. Our son graduated from U of A (2014) and on our visits we enjoyed many basketball games. We purchased season tickets last year. It was exciting in the beginning with such a promising team. Then we learn that top freshman players will only stay one year. Then the coach has temper tantrums and becomes the subject of an HBO documentary. I guess we were naïve to think that the cloud over U of A Basketball had been lifted. We were wrong. At this point, innocence or guilt does not matter. No matter how you slice it, it smells. Now is the time for U of A and Miller to be totally transparent, make the hard unselfish decisions, end this mess and return the U of A Basketball program to one we can all be proud of. Your large, loyal fan base is banking on it. Time for U of A Basketball to “Bear Up!”
Mark Johnson
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
