Letter: Time is Running Out for AZ Legislature to Save School Funding

THE LEGISLATURE STILL HAS NOT WAIVED THE AGGREGATE EXPENDITURE LIMIT FOR public schools. This must be done before March 1, 2022. As taxpayers, we have paid for the funding, but the schools will not receive it if the Legislature does not act on SCR1023 and HCR2012 now.
We all know Arizona has the lowest per-pupil funding in the United States. But it will be much worse if the State Legislature doesn’t waive the 1980 Spending Limit, which will force schools state-wide to cut spending by $1.2 billion. Teachers will be laid off, programs will be cut, and some schools may close. The Spending Limit does not reduce our taxes; it just prevents the tax money already collected from going to the schools. President Fann and Speaker Bowers, please get these bills assigned to committees and passed.
Eloise Gore
Foothills
