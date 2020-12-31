 Skip to main content
Letter: Time Out
Recently, certain Arizona Republican politicians have sought state and national attention through allegiance to a withering president and defiance of responsible pandemic behavior. Republican Chair Kelli Ward, Representative Mark Finchem , and Representative Andy Biggs, received publicity by joining bizarre conspiratorial claims about election fraud. The most recent attention-seeking Republican politician is newly-elected Senator Kelly Townsend, vowing to defy trusted medical advice for mask-wearing while in legislative session. To Senate President Karen Fann’s response that Townsend be barred from legislative session to prevent more spread of the virus, Townsend claimed she would stage a media moment as she is kept from attendance, noting “Well, that’d be fun.” Choosing to ignore the fact that Arizona has over 5,000 new Covid cases for the past seven days, Townsend deserves a typical parental response to such immature behavior. Fann and others in control of the Republican-dominated Senate and House should send Townsend and other petulant politicians to “time out,” for such childish, selfish, ego-driven stunts.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

