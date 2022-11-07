 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time to act

The opinion piece on Saturday, denouncing Blake Masters and signed by former classmates, teachers, and

Green Fields alumni was right on. These people who come from different walks of life and different

political ideology said what needed to be said.

Why haven’t our community and business leaders, many of whom are (big time) Republican donors,

spoken up and denounced Masters, Lake, and Finchem? Some may have donated via PACs just so they

can keep it secret, but the money still goes to the candidates. The aforementioned candidates are bad for

the city of Tucson, the state of Arizona, and democracy.

So if these “leaders” love Tucson and Arizona as much as I do then they should stand up and do the right

thing; denounce them too.

Are you listening Don Diamond and Jim Click?

Terry Gruenenfelder

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

