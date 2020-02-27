Letter: Time to blame Miller

Once again Miller gets out-coached in the overtime loss to Oregon. How can an Oregon player, Juiston, who has scored only fice points the entire game, score all Oregon's nine points in OT? Before OT started, I think Altman asked his players, who can get open. (Just like in the movie Hooser's). Juiston said he could, and because Altman knew Miller would only play man to man, developed plays to get the ball to Juiston. Used Pritchard as a decoy and got the ball to Juiston. This is Miller's 10th year and he has chosen a strategy to go with one and done freshmen players and play man to man, which is difficult for players making the change from high school to college. This is the definition of insanity. (Doing the same thing and expecting different results). Miller is paid too much to consistently complain about his players not finishing strong. How about you finishing strong coach?
John Shattuck
Northwest side
