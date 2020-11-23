Letter: Time to concede

Boomer is a good boy. The golden retriever knew how to concede humbly and with grace when Senator Sinema defeated McSally in 2018. It's time to bring Boomer back. He can do what McSally apparently cannot: concede to Senator elect Mark Kelly even though it is mathematically impossible for her to win. Stop the charade, bring out Boomer. Good dog! Good grief!
Mac Hudson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!