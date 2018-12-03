Re: the Nov. 30 article "Officials agree to$100M plan to deal with Colorado River water shortage."
Instead of paying farmers in Arizona to dig wells, why not just stop paying them millions of dollars a year to grow a water hungry crop? (Link: https://projects.propublica.org/killing-the-colorado/story/arizona-cotton-drought-crisis) The sacred cow of cotton farming should not, and would not exist in Arizona without federal subsidies and insurance programs. Without these subsidies, farmers would be influenced by true market prices and choose to grow more drought tolerant crops.
Now if only we could get Phoenix to give up on their grassy lawns...
Andrew Haines
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.