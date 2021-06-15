 Skip to main content
Letter: Time to Focus on Facts, Not Opinions
Re: the June 13 article "Water worries should galvanize us."

On May 29th Steller proclaimed; “No good reason for Tucson to raise water rates for some.” Today, Tim Steller reports; "I plan on tightening up my irrigation system this weekend.” Well, Tim, that individual response is not enough.

Mr. Steller is an opinion columnist -not an investigative reporter. He uses partial facts to support his own opinion. An opinion columnist can provide an interesting read. However, we are in a major crisis. We have an excellent reason to raise water rates – it will force people to learn the basics of conservation. As a native of Tucson who lives in the unincorporated area of Tucson, I will gladly pay more for my water use as I continue to find ways to use less of this resource.

Water is life. Water does not flow uphill. It costs more to supply water to my community in unincorporated Tucson. While we figure out exactly how much it costs, let’s allow the experts to decide. I don’t need another opinion on this.

Mary Grace Wendel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

