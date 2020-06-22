Letter: Time To Make A Choice, Doug

The Republican Convention was to be held in North Carolina later this year. The governor asked Trump and the RNC to plan on a smaller social-distancing crowd with masks to be worn. Trump refused and is looking elsewhere for a new location. Four states are supposedly being considered. One of them is Arizona.
New information is indicating that, while one-on-one encounters are important vectors, the transfer of the virus in crowds is especially significant and problematic. Governor Ducey, you might want to seriously consider the potential for substantial new state-wide flare-ups, post convention, should you invite tens of thousands of people, from all over the United States, to rub shoulders for several days while crammed into a packed auditorium. Not real obvious how this corresponds with your recommended guidelines for a responsible return to some form of normalcy.
I think we'd all be curious to learn who is most important to you: Donald Trump or the citizens of Arizona.
Sancho Papalote
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
