Letter: Time to remove Pancho Villa Statue

Re: the June 12 letter "Offensive statues in Tucson."
I agree with the letter writer. I have never understood the statue of Pancho Villa in the downtown park. Pancho Villa was another example of a traitor to our country by the killings of American citizens and soldiers. Some may say he was a hero helping the poor while some say he is a murderer. I think history shows the latter. Lets take down this statue in honor of those he killed.
SJ Early
North side
