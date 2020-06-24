Letter: Time to remove Pancho Villa Statue
View Comments

Letter: Time to remove Pancho Villa Statue

Re: the June 12 letter "Offensive statues in Tucson."

I agree with the letter writer. I have never understood the statue of Pancho Villa in the downtown park. Pancho Villa was another example of a traitor to our country by the killings of American citizens and soldiers. Some may say he was a hero helping the poor while some say he is a murderer. I think history shows the latter. Lets take down this statue in honor of those he killed.

SJ Early

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News